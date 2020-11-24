santa claus

Santa Claus is coming to town! Here is where and when you can meet Santa this holiday season

Santa is coming to H-Town to bring some holiday cheer! Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, families will be required to make reservations to meet with Santa. Virtual meetings via Zoom will also be an option.

Here is where the kiddos can meet Santa and the guidelines families will need to adhere to.

Mall Options:


The Galleria

Dates: Nov. 27 - Dec. 24

Times: Mon - Sat: 1-7 p.m., Sun: 1-5 p.m.

Masks are required, even for Santa and his helpers, and all staff will practice social distancing

Click here to make a reservation.

Baybrook Mall

Dates: Nov. 20 - Dec. 24

Times: Mon - Sat: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun: Noon - 6 p.m., Dec. 24: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

All visits with Santa will be contactless, and all guests will be required to wear a mask. Virtual visits to the North Pole are available!

Click here to make a reservation.

Willowbrook Mall

Dates: Nov. 27 - Dec. 23

Times: Mon - Sat: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun: Noon - 6 p.m., Dec. 24: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

All visits with Santa will be contactless, and all guests will be required to wear a mask.

Click here to make a reservation.

Deerbrook Mall

Dates: Nov. 27 - Dec. 23

Times: Mon - Sat: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun: Noon-5 p.m.

All visits with Santa will be contactless, and all guests will be required to wear a mask.

Click here to make a reservation.

Memorial City Mall

Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 24 (Sensory days: Dec. 6 and Dec. 13; Pet days every Monday)

Times: Hours vary - See schedule on memorialcity.com/holidays

Pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and proof of current tags and shots are required.

Virtual visits to The North Pole are available! Specify your virtual visit when making your reservation.

Click here to make a reservation.

Katy Mills Mall

Dates: Nov. 27 - Dec. 24

Times: Mon - Sat: 1-7 p.m., Sun: 1-5 p.m., Dec. 24: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For everyone's safety this will be a socially-distanced experience for our guests. Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks, and guests are required to wear masks as well.

Click here to make a reservation.

Other Event Options:



Big Rivers Waterpark- Breakfast with Santa

Kids can enjoy a breakfast buffet, holiday arts and crafts, and pictures with Santa Claus!

Dates/Times: Click here for hours

Galveston Railroad Museum

This holiday museum experience will feature story time with Mrs. Claus, socially-distant photos with Santa, and Holiday Express train rides!

Dates: Nov. 27 - Dec. 23

Hours: Click here for hours

Purchase tickets here
