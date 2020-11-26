Society

Thanksgiving weekend curfew issued in San Antonio to help reduce COVID-19 spread

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- In efforts to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the city of San Antonio issued a Thanksgiving weekend curfew.

The curfew goes into effect Thursday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 30. During that time, residents can not gather outside of their households between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the exception of seeking services from a business.

The curfew also applies to restaurants, which according to the city's website, will be required to close their dining areas. But, drive-thru, curbside or takeout services can still be offered.

Anyone who violates the curfew will be issued a $1,000 fine.

For more information on the city's Thanksgiving weekend curfew, click here to read the order.

