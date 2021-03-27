Katy ISD football player graduates from rehab 3 months after horrific crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9128329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Samuel 'Sam' Mills lost control of his car and was ejected, according to his mom. She said the teen is a wide receiver at Tompkins High School.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a special day for a Katy ISD athlete.On Friday, Sam Mills, a Tompkins High School football player, completed his final therapy session exactly three months after being involved in a single-car crash that nearly killed him."I can see a big difference, to be honest. Like a big difference from when I first started to now," Sam told Eyewitness News. "At the beginning, I was tired at the end of the day. I didn't have any energy. Now, I can go and go."The young athlete graduated from his outpatient rehabilitation at TIRR Memorial Hermann. The day after Christmas last year, Mills was driving home from his job at Chick-Fil-A on Pin Oak Road in Katy when he lost control of his car and jumped a curb. His car rolled over and he was ejected.His mom, Carrie, has been by his side every step of his journey to recovery."It's the seventh week of therapy. He's accomplished all his goals. I'm very, very proud of him," she said.Sam credits his mom for pushing him to finish therapy."Believe in your kids and just continue to love them ... and hug them tightly," said Carrie.