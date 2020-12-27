Sports

Katy ISD football player in ICU after being thrown from car during crash, mom says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old high school football player in Katy is fighting for his life after he was involved in a serious crash Saturday night.

Samuel "Sam" Mills was driving home at around 10:30 p.m. after working his shift at the Chick-fil-A on Pin Oak Road when he lost control of his car and jumped a curb, according to his mother, Carrie Mills.

The mother spoke with Eyewitness News on Sunday and said she was told her son's car flipped over, causing Sam to be ejected from the vehicle. She said Sam is currently in ICU at Memorial Hermann Hospital. She said the teen is a wide receiver at Tompkins High School.

ABC13 has since reached out to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the agency investigating the crash, for more information, but has not received a response.

Eyewitness News is also awaiting a response from Katy ISD.
