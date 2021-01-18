Sports

Katy ISD football player hurt in crash released from hospital

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy ISD teen injured in a crash just one day after Christmas was released from the hospital on Sunday morning and reunited with family, friends and his football team.

Samuel "Sam" Mills, a football player for the Tompkins High School football team, spent about two weeks in ICU and then about a week at TIRR for physical therapy after he was ejected from his vehicle when he lost control and hit a curb while driving home from work.

"I'm just blessed to be alive," Sam said after leaving the hospital, wearing a shirt with the word 'healed' in capital letters across the front.

ORIGINAL STORY: Teen football player in ICU after serious weekend crash

While in the hospital, his community in Katy, and across the country, had been covering him and his family in prayer.

"The prayers have been amazing," said Sam's mother, Carrie, who was by her son's side the entire time he was in the hospital. "We didn't expect any of that, and it's like people carried this (journey) for me."

WATCH: Sam and his mom, Carrie Mills, reflect on his journey and outpouring of support
EMBED More News Videos

Sam Mills is going home! The teen was hospitalized following a major crash the day after Christmas, now, he's making great progress and is headed home Sunday.



Sam said he'll take a week off, but he'll have to return to TIRR to continue the healing process.

In the meantime, he's excited to hang out with family and friends from the football team, who accompanied him to a parade at Tompkins High School celebrating his recovery.

"I know he's got a long road ahead of him, but just looking forward to spending time with him," Sam's father said.

WATCH: Man says he helped Katy teen in crash that left him in ICU
EMBED More News Videos

A Tompkins High School football player remains in the ICU after he was thrown from his car in a severe crash. In the video above, ABC13's Stefania Okolie speaks with a man who says he and his family helped save his life.



A GoFundMe page has been created to help the teen's family.

