Katy ISD football player hurt in crash released from hospital

Samuel "Sam" Mills, a football player for the Tompkins High School football team, spent about two weeks in ICU and then about a week at TIRR for physical therapy after he was ejected from his vehicle when he lost control and hit a curb while driving home from work.
"I'm just blessed to be alive," Sam said after leaving the hospital, wearing a shirt with the word 'healed' in capital letters across the front.
While in the hospital, his community in Katy, and across the country, had been covering him and his family in prayer.
"The prayers have been amazing," said Sam's mother, Carrie, who was by her son's side the entire time he was in the hospital. "We didn't expect any of that, and it's like people carried this (journey) for me."
Sam said he'll take a week off, but he'll have to return to TIRR to continue the healing process.
In the meantime, he's excited to hang out with family and friends from the football team, who accompanied him to a parade at Tompkins High School celebrating his recovery.
"I know he's got a long road ahead of him, but just looking forward to spending time with him," Sam's father said.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the teen's family.
