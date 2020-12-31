Sports

Katy ISD football player in ICU after serious crash making big strides in recovery

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy 17-year-old who has been fighting for his life in ICU after a serious weekend crash is making big strides in his recovery.

In an update issued by the parents of Samuel "Sam" Mills on New Year's Eve, the teen is now successfully listening to commands and attempting to breathe on his own.

ORIGINAL STORY: Teen football player in ICU after serious weekend crash

Mills, a football player for the Tompkins High School football team, was ejected from his vehicle on Saturday, Dec. 26, when he lost control and hit a curb while driving home from work.

He had just wrapped up his shift at the Chick-fil-A on Pin Oak Road, according to his mother, Carrie.

"[Doctors] are reducing sedation slowly so he needs constant supervision," read an update posted on Facebook. "A lot of activity! So hard as far as seeing and watching him struggle and fight."

A video shows Sam attempting to move his fingers as a nurse helps him.

Last week, the public information officer for the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Jessica Reyes told ABC13 the crash was reported as a one-car rollover at the Katy-Flewellen Road and Spring Green roundabout.

She said Sam's car rolled over at least twice.

A Facebook page has been created by loved ones in an effort to track and update supporters of Sam on his recovery.

The Chick-fil-A of Katy Mills has also been posting updates on Sam via their Instagram page.



In addition, a GoFundMe page has also been created to help the teen's family.

