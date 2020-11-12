Speeding driver killed after slamming into the back of tow truck on South Beltway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A speeding driver was killed overnight in southwest Houston when he smashed into a wrecker helping another driver.The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the shoulder of Sam Houston Parkway South near Gessner.Harris County Precinct 7 deputies were assisting a stranded motorist when they say a Hyundai slammed into the back of a tow truck assisting the motorist at a high rate of speed.Deputies say the driver of the Hyundai was trapped in the wreckage and was pronounced deceased on the scene.The wrecker driver and deputies on the scene scrambled to avoid getting hit. No one else was injured.Deputies say they will be following up with the medical examiner to determine if intoxication was a factor in the fatal accident.