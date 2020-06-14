Weather

Saharan dust travels off Africa coast into eastern Atlantic parts

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's that time of year again! Saharan dust is starting to make it way from the coast of Africa. This dust cloud is expected to slowly travel westward toward the United States.

It is possible that the dust could arrive in Southeast Texas as we head into Father's Day weekend.

Most of us won't notice much of a change if the dust moves into our region. The biggest change we would see is a slight grayish tint to the sky.

But could this dust cause you any discomfort?

Most of these fine dust particles will stay suspended thousands of feet above ground, turning the sky a hazy gray. For most of you, that's the only difference you'll notice, but some of you may encounter respiratory issues.

A portion of this microscopic dust, known as particulate matter, does reach the ground and can penetrate deep into our lungs. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, studies have shown chemical contaminants and microorganisms can also survive the trek across the Atlantic, but few studies have been conducted on the impact to human health.

Sensitive individuals with asthma, allergies, and other lung conditions may notice flare ups, especially after prolonged outdoor exposure. Other sensitive groups include the elderly, young children, and pets. If you are concerned about the impact to your health, consider limiting your time outside.

The good news about the dust clouds? They typically prevent hurricanes from developing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home invasion suspect killed in W. Houston apartment shootout
LIVE | National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebration
2 innocent men injured in road rage shootings near Baybrook Mall
Southwest Freeway opens early
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Ben Carson declines to back Trump's claims about black community
Hot and mostly dry this week. Changes next weekend
Show More
Coast Guard searching for missing man near Kemah
Chase ends in 1 person thrown from truck during crash
Owner of bar where intentional explosion happened in 'disbelief'
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
U.S. Army celebrates its 245th birthday
More TOP STORIES News