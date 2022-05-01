1 woman and an 8-year-old are out of the hospital after the crash that killed Pedrie Wannenburg

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman caught up in the high-speed chase that killed International Rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg has a message for the teenager investigators say is responsible.
Kathy Lawson said she prays that he makes better decisions moving forward.
On April 22, Harris County deputies said the 16-year-old refused to pull over on Greenhouse Road in Katy. Their pursuit ended when they said he caused a chain reaction crash killing Wannenburg and hurting five others.
Wannenburg's 8-year-old son, who was taken by LifeFlight in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, is out of the hospital as of Saturday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Lawson is recovering from her injuries but said the emotional trauma this has caused will take much longer to heal from.
"I'm getting better, you know, day by day. Mentally and emotionally. I think that's going to take some time," Lawson said.
She never expected a trip from work to a friend's house would put her in the path of a car full of teenagers accused of running from Harris County Sheriff's Deputies.
"We're in the middle of traffic, and there's nothing I can do but brace myself for the impact of what's about to happen," said Lawson.
Lawson was driving a Nissan Pathfinder, but all the mangled metal made the cars involved almost unrecognizable.
Harris County investigators said the 16-year-old driver hit the back of an Impala, lost control, and then started going the wrong way down Greenhouse Road. After that, he hit a Silverado and then Lawson's pathfinder. The impact caused her to crash into a Honda Accord.
"I am so grateful to come out of this battered and bruised, but they have people who lost loved ones," said Lawson.
The team set up a GoFundMe page to help Wannenberg's family.
People worldwide have now donated about $80,000 to help with funeral costs and medical bills.
Lawson said young people need to know that their decisions come with consequences.
"You have to ask yourself on a day-to-day basis, 'Is it worth it?' At that moment, you have to ask yourself these questions and think to yourself, 'What is the right thing to do?'" said Lawson.
She's now dealing with arm and neck pain related to the crash, along with anxiety, making it difficult for her to leave home.
"I'm strong, and I know at some point, these feelings will subside. At least, that's what I pray for," said Lawson.
Wannenburg was also an assistant coach for his son's little league team. The Brazos Little League Team also started a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.
After the crash, the 16-year-old driver who fled was taken to the hospital and arrested for felony murder, reckless aggravated assault, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
