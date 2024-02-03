Drunk driver charged with allegedly assaulting man and stealing truck after fender-bender, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Court documents show that the Houston Police Department is accusing 32-year-old Ruben Roque of assaulting a man and then stealing his car after a minor crash.

It happened at the intersection of Fondren and Braeswood on Tuesday at around 9:15 p.m.

The court documents state that Roque rear-ended a vehicle, pushing it into another car.

The victim, who was the driver of the car that was hit, tried to get Roque to stop after he tried to take off, according to the documents.

When the driver intervened, the documents state that Roque struck the man in the chest multiple times and pulled his hair to the ground before pulling out a wooden plank and chasing the victim.

The documents state that Roque then stole the truck and drove away before police caught him.

Roque was also driving drunk, according to the documents.

