graduation

Royal ISD student who was killed in crash recognized at grad ceremony

Teen killed in hit-and-run crash minutes from Waller Co. home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Royal High School student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last year was awarded with an honorary class of 2021 diploma during the school's graduation ceremony Saturday morning.

Victor Carbajal was 16 years old when a driver hit and killed him outside of his family's rural Waller County ranch. Carbajal would have graduated this year with his class, so to honor him, the school placed a framed picture of him on a chair amongst his classmates.

"Victor is greatly missed and impacted all who knew him," Royal High School said in a Facebook post.



The driver involved in the crash was arrested back in February 2020.

SEE RELAED STORY: Teen killed in hit-and-run crash minutes away from Waller Co. home

The family said Victor was riding his bike home from his girlfriend's house.

DPS troopers said 31-year-old Daniel Griffin of Brookshire was driving a 2000 Chrysler Voyager when he hit Victor and then drove off near the intersection of Buller and Zadelsky Roads.

Victor played the trombone in the Royal High School Band. He loved his life and his family.

The video above is from a previous story.
