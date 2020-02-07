Teen killed in hit-and-run crash minutes away from Waller Co. home

So sad.. just talked with the family of 16-year-old Victor Carbajal, who was killed in a hit and run, while riding his bike home from his girlfriends house in rural Waller County. Their memories of him- at 4 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/zAOIWqNh4H— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 6, 2020
Holding tight to a school picture of Victor Carbajal, his brother Jorge and his sister Miriam, along with their mother Maria are mourning as one.
Victor was hit and killed outside their rural Waller County ranch.
"It's hard when you walk outside the door and you look at the stop sign and know your brother was literally laying there," said Miriam.
The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to DPS.
The family said Victor was riding his bike home from his girlfriend's house.
DPS troopers said 31-year-old Daniel Griffin of Brookshire was driving a 2000 Chrysler Voyager when he hit Victor and then drove off near the intersection of Buller and Zadelsky Roads.
"The driver didn't even stop," said Jorge. "It's a boy. You're driving ... how are you not going to stop? He was home, pretty much. One more second he could've been here. That's just how things are, I guess."
Victor played the trombone in the Royal High School Band. He loved his life and his family. Although troopers made an arrest, the family said it will never bring back Victor.
"It feels like we have justice, but my brother is not back," said Jorge. "I don't think he ever will be, but I mean, at least it's something."
Griffin was arrested for failure to stop and render aid at an accident causing death and is being held at Waller County Jail.
The family has created a GoFundMe account to raise money for Victor's funeral expenses.
