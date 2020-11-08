Cruise line wants volunteers for trial voyages

After the cruise industry was one of the first and hardest hit when COVID-19 hit America, there's at least one cruise line now operating out of U.S. ports that's seeking volunteers for trial voyages, according to Cruise Industry News.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had extended the coronavirus-related ban on cruises until the end of October, but now the CDC said it's willing to let ships set sail with the right precautions. Royal Caribbean International is more than ready to take advantage of this opportunity.
It wants to organize the test runs to meet CDC requirements, and its looking for volunteers to help make this happen.
The agency lifted its no-sail order, but operators have to test health and safety protocols at sea before they can apply for the CDC's COVID Conditional Sailing Certificate.
The process takes time, so U.S. cruise lines have canceled regular voyages for the rest of this year.
