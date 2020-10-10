Family dispute ends in fatal shooting at Rosenberg sports complex, police say

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was shot to death on Saturday afternoon at a sports complex in Rosenberg, according to police.Officers said they received several calls from witnesses who said a man had been shot in the parking lot of the Seabourne Creek Sports Complex at 3701 Fountains Drive.Within minutes after they arrived, police arrested 28-year-old James Hamilton who witnesses said shot and killed 29-year-old Derwyn Lauderdale over a family dispute.The facility was being rented out for a series of youth football games, which police say was the reason the two men were at the same location.Lauderdale was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said Hamilton's criminal report showed an extensive criminal history from Harris, Brazoria and Galveston Counties which included violation of a protective order, unlawful carrying of a weapon and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury."What a sad set of circumstances that took place during this event. Children came to play a game they love, only to have it ruined by a career criminal committing an act of family violence," Rosenberg police chief Jonathan White said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this tragedy and we will pursue appropriate charges so justice may be served."