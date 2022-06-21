Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club heats up with summer scorchers, romances, and scary fun

HOUSTON, Texas -- Three-digit temps are here, no doubt, but that's not stopping locals from hitting the hottest rooftop in Uptown for seasonal hits. Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown, 1700 Post Oak Blvd. at BLVD Place, has released its new schedule that's cool for summer.As always, the club promises theme events centered on our oppressive heat, summer love and zodiac signs, and even bookish fun. Favorites returning are the dog-friendly Wooftop series, the Singalong shows, and more.Features recent hits such as the Robert Pattinson-led Batman and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Potter fans can look forward to weekly Harry Potter screenings every Sunday in July and every Saturday in August to toast Harry Potter's July 31 birthday. Anniversary screenings include a 25th anniversary screening of Con Air and the 40th anniversary of the beloved Lone Star State classic, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.