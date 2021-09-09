movie

Watch the trailer for 'Ron's Gone Wrong,' animated adventure comedy about human-robot friendship

Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer star in the animated comedy coming to theaters October 22.
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the trailer for animated adventure 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

Get ready to meet your new best friend with the trailer for the animated adventure comedy "Ron's Gone Wrong," featuring the voices of Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer.

The movie from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation is a heartwarming story of friendship, set in the digital age where everyone's best friend is a walking, talking, digitally connected device. The film follows socially awkward middle-schooler Barney (Grazer), who gets his very own "Best Friend out of the Box" in the form of a defective robot, Ron (Galifianakis). Ron's malfunctions set the stage for a hilarious and action-packed journey, that expresses the "wonderful messiness of true friendship," according to the studio.

"Ron's Gone Wrong" also features the voices of Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca.

Liam Payne's new single, "Sunshine," is featured in the trailer, which you can watch in the media player above.

"Ron's Gone Wrong" will be released in theaters Friday, October 22.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymoviesmovieactortrailers20th century studiosotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
'Shang-Chi' star talks about role as super-human villain 'Razor Fist'
New Houston outdoor film festival celebrates millennial flicks
Celebrating 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
Simu Liu's life changing role in Marvel Universe
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News