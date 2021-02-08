Politics

Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

By Clare Foran and Kristin Wilson, CNN

FILE - U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and orientation on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON -- Republican Rep. Ron Wright of Texas has died, his congressional office announced in a statement Monday, saying that he had been admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

"Congressman Ron Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Feb. 7, 2021. His wife Susan was by his side and he is now in the presence of their Lord and Savior," the statement read. "For the previous two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19."

His congressional office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 21 with the congressman saying at the time in a statement, "I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week."

The statement on Monday noted that Wright has also battled cancer.

"Over the past few years, Congressman Wright had kept a rigorous work schedule on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and at home in Texas' Congressional District 6 while being treated for cancer," it said.

