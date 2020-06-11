missing boy

Missing 9-year-old walked away from home with grocery bag full of clothes, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old boy who went missing Thursday left home with two grocery bags full of clothes, Houston police said.

According to HPD, Romello Carter walked away from his home in the 8100 block of Bowen Street, which is just off Scott and south of 610 Loop in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Police said Romello left on foot at about 10 a.m.

The boy is described as 4 feet 6 inches in height, 86 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Romello was last seen wearing a gray muscle shirt, black pants, and gray Nike shoes.

Police urged anyone with information on Romello's whereabouts to contact HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840. Tips can also be submitted to HPD patrol at 713-884-3131.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentmissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING BOY
Teenager dies trying to save friend from drowning
Police K9 help find missing boy sleeping under tree
2 Idaho kids missing since September found dead: Family
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bar explodes on Houston's south side
13-year-old among 6 shot in southwest Houston drive-by
Harris County officials disagree on new COVID-19 warning
GOP picks Jacksonville, Florida, for Trump convention speech
Mayor Turner announces plans to move 2 Confederate statues
Judge Lina Hidalgo issues dire warning about COVID-19
Breonna's Law: Louisville bans 'no-knock' warrants
Show More
Houston ISD school board approves $2 billion proposed budget
More domestic violence survivors seeking help as quarantines end
If you're looking for a job, this is how quickly you could land one
Harris Co. Judge unveils new COVID-19 threat level system
Woman ran from pimp when she was hit and killed, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News