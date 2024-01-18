Tickets for RodeoHouston set to go on sale Thursday with prices starting at $25

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that we know all the entertainers expected to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year, it is time to secure your tickets, and we have your guide below.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. on the RodeoHouston website, but they will be going on two waves through AXS, just as they did last year.
Here are some things to know:
To access your tickets once they are purchased, download the free RODEOHOUSTON mobile app on IOS / Google and log in with the email used to buy your tickets.
The standard ticket price starts at $25, plus a $5 per ticket convenience fee.
The Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo will open on Feb. 27.
FEB. 27: BLAKE SHELTON
FEB. 28: CARLY PEARCE
FEB. 29: KING + COUNTRY
MARCH 1: 50 CENT
MARCH 2: HARDY
MARCH 3: IVAN CORNEJO
MARCH 4: HANK WILLIAMS JR.
MARCH 5: OLIVER ANTHONY
MARCH 6: JELLY ROLL
MARCH 7: LUKE BRYAN
MARCH 8: MAJOR LAZER
MARCH 9: LAINEY WILSON
MARCH 10: LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE
MARCH 11: WHISKEY MYERS
MARCH 12: BUN B
MARCH 13: NICKELBACK
MARCH 14: ZAC BROWN BAND
MARCH 15: JONAS BROTHERS
MARCH 16:BRAD PAISLEY
MARCH 17: ERIC CHURCH