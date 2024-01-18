Tickets for RodeoHouston set to go on sale Thursday with prices starting at $25

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that we know all the entertainers expected to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year, it is time to secure your tickets, and we have your guide below.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. on the RodeoHouston website, but they will be going on two waves through AXS, just as they did last year.

Here are some things to know:

Wave 1 will consist of the performances from Feb. 27 to March 7, with a waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m.

Wave 2 tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. and are for the remaining March 8 to 17 performances, with a waiting room opening at 1:30 p.m.

The ticket-purchasing process is not on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers who join the waiting rooms will be randomly selected to enter to purchase tickets for each wave. The waiting rooms will open 30 minutes BEFORE the scheduled on-sale time.

There is a limit of 10 tickets per order, but a customer is more than welcome to return to the website to purchase additional tickets.

To access your tickets once they are purchased, download the free RODEOHOUSTON mobile app on IOS / Google and log in with the email used to buy your tickets.

The standard ticket price starts at $25, plus a $5 per ticket convenience fee.

The Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo will open on Feb. 27.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo entertainer lineup:

FEB. 27: BLAKE SHELTON

FEB. 28: CARLY PEARCE

FEB. 29: KING + COUNTRY

MARCH 1: 50 CENT

MARCH 2: HARDY

MARCH 3: IVAN CORNEJO

MARCH 4: HANK WILLIAMS JR.

MARCH 5: OLIVER ANTHONY

MARCH 6: JELLY ROLL

MARCH 7: LUKE BRYAN

MARCH 8: MAJOR LAZER

MARCH 9: LAINEY WILSON

MARCH 10: LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE

MARCH 11: WHISKEY MYERS

MARCH 12: BUN B

MARCH 13: NICKELBACK

MARCH 14: ZAC BROWN BAND

MARCH 15: JONAS BROTHERS

MARCH 16:BRAD PAISLEY

MARCH 17: ERIC CHURCH