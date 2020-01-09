Arts & Entertainment

RodeoHouston lineup leaked again? Calendar appears to show performers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hours before RodeoHouston is set to announce its 2020 concert lineup, a calendar featuring performers has started to float around online.

It's not confirmed if the calendar, which looks a lot like the one the rodeo normally uses to announce its entertainers, is real.

However, it does match the genre lineup that was revealed on Dec. 4. The rumored lineup even leaves blank spaces for the Friday entertainers, who won't be announced tonight with the rest of the performers.

Instead, the three Friday entertainers will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Some of the artists featured on the rumored lineup include Willie Nelson, Becky G, Maren Morris, K-pop group NCT 127, Gwen Stefani and Khalid, along with rodeo regulars like Chris Young, Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton.

Via @ONEJTC on Twitter



If it's true this is the lineup, this will be the second consecutive year that it's been leaked.

Last year, a calendar came out featuring Cardi B, Brooks & Dunn, Los Tigres del Norte and more, and it turned out to be accurate.

ABC13 reached out to the rodeo for comment and received the following statement:

There are several lineups that have been shared on social media. We are excited to unveil the official 2020 RODEOHOUSTON lineup tonight.

Keep watching to see if the lineup holds up!

A look back: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds
EMBED More News Videos

Rodeo record breakers: Top 5 performers



RodeoHouston performers who have paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano

EMBED More News Videos

Several artists have performed Selena tributes at this year's rodeo



Kealia Ohai brushing up on horse riding before Rodeo Parade
EMBED More News Videos

Excelling on the pitch is one thing, but saddling up as the RodeoHouston parade grand marshal is something that Kealia Ohai is prepared to do.



Country music star George Strait sets NRG Stadium attendance record
EMBED More News Videos

'KING GEORGE': He landed in Houston less than an hour before taking the stage. No rehearsals, no sound checks. Just pure country.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhouston livestock show and rodeocardi brodeo houstonmusic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News