WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Closures for roadwork and Rodeo events could affect your drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's another weekend of closures across the Houston area, but the Rodeo detours will add to that list.

I-10 East
Eastbound from IH-69 Eastex to Waco St.
Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, February 28 to 5:00 AM, Monday, March 2
Detour using the feeder

I-610 West Loop
Southbound from Woodway to Post Oak
Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM from Saturday, February 29 to Monday, March 2
All traffic detours to exit at Post Oak and will re-enter IH 610 mainlanes at Post Oak Entrance Ramp

I-10 Katy Freeway
Eastbound and westbound Connector Ramp to IH 610 West Loop Southbound also closed

SH-288 Northbound
All lanes closed at Bellfort St.
Nightly, from 2/29/20 at 9:00 P.M. - 10:00 A.M. on weekends
Follow detour signs

Rodeo Parade
Saturday 5:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.
10:00 A.M. -- starts at Walker and Bagby, ends at Bagby and Dallas
Portions of Travis, Bell, Louisiana, Lamar, and Bagby affected
Parking at Theater District and Main Street Garage

Rodeo Run
Saturday morning
Race starts at the corner of Walker and Bagby and ends on Allen Parkway near Eleanor Tinsley Park
Staging is at the corner of Lamar and Bagby

Trail Riders
Lane Closures on Memorial Dr. thru Saturday
Use San Felipe as an alternate route

World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest
Must-have guide to RodeoHouston BBQ parking and transportation
