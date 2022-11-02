Registration open until Nov. 30 for Mutton Bustin' at RodeoHouston 2023

Mark your calendars! It's only been a couple of weeks since RodeoHouston wrapped up, but it's already time to prepare for next year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents, mark your calendars! Registration is now open for your little ones to have the opportunity to participate in one of the most fan-favorite events at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Mutton Bustin'.

Mutton Bustin' is basically a kids' version of bull riding. Each kid gets on top of a sheep, clutches the wool, and holds on tightly.

In 2023, the rodeo will run from Feb. 28 to March 19.

The competition will take place at The Junction, as well as at NRG Stadium.

NRG STADIUM

Mutton Bustin' inside the NRG Stadium requires advanced registration for a chance to participate. The last day to register is Nov. 30.

Contestants must be 5 or 6 years old as of Feb. 28, 2023 and weigh no more than 55 pounds.

Children who participated in 2022 are not eligible to participate.

THE JUNCTION

The Junction runs all day, and parents can register their child on the day they arrive on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sign up will be in the Mutton Bustin' arena, and the cost to ride will be $15.

For more information, you can visit the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo website.

