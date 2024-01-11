Martial arts studio in Katy celebrates Marvel's new show Echo

Rock Solid Martial Arts is pairing up with Marvel to offer students training inspired by the new series Echo!

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Marvel's new superhero series Echo is now streaming on Disney+. It's Marvel's first-ever television show to feature a deaf and Indigenous lead character.

In celebration of the new series, a martial arts studio in Katy teamed up with Marvel to host a special stunt choreography and self-defense workshop. Students at Rock Solid Martial Arts Academy got a chance to jump into some martial arts action inspired by Echo.

Their instructor, Master Joseph Santarose, is a two-time U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame inductee and a Deaflympian.

"Marvel reached out to us and asked us how we could help them promote the show," said Santarose. "I said, hey, why don't we put on a fight scene together? Echo is about a hard of hearing person who's also a vigilante, and I'm also hard of hearing."

Santarose, who is legally deaf with a 90% hearing loss, worked with students this week to re-enact a dynamic fight scene from Echo.

"It's really great to come out here today with Rock Solid Taekwondo because as a person of color and with many friends with disabilities, I just want them to know that in the end, if you keep persevering and you believe in yourself, you will come out on top," said student Westin Gonzalez.

Echo is now available on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC13.

For more on Rock Solid Martial Arts, click here.