police officer killed

Man accused of killing HPD sergeant released on $700K bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting and killing Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios has been released on a $700,000 bond.

Robert Soliz, 24, was arrested just 24 hours after the shooting death of Sgt. Rios in November 2020. He was arrested during a traffic stop on the Katy Freeway.

SEE ALSO: Suspect accused of killing HPD sergeant in custody

Soliz, who was charged with murder, has a history of arrests dating back to 2014.

Records show Soliz was arrested several times, with charges that range from having marijuana on him to evading arrest and criminal trespass. In 2017, Soliz was accused of threatening his girlfriend at the time with murder.

SEE ALSO: Suspect in HPD sergeant's murder acted in self-defense, relative says

His most recent arrest was in 2020. According to court records obtained by Eyewitness News, Soliz was out on bond for unlawfully carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle on Feb. 15 when he was arrested. He was given a $100 bail for that charge.

His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23.

READ ALSO: Man accused of killing HPD sergeant part of 'The Sauce Factory' gang, court records say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killedcrimehouston police departmentofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officer shotofficer killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
New Orleans police officer killed outside basketball game
Dallas police officer killed in overnight crash
Shooting is latest in violent trend against Houston law enforcement
Court orders Texas to pay $2M to wrongfully convicted man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of man shot and killed by officers sue HPD for $100M
Texas' last Public Utility Commission member resigns
HPD says man wore face covering during sex assault
A cold front brings showers and a few storms Wednesday
Acevedo near tears and fiery in 1 of his last HPD briefings
Family resorted to jumper cables to charge man's respirator
Dad of 3 kids killed in crash sends message to accused driver
Show More
Border Patrol stopped illegal crossings 100K times in 4-month span
Texas-based jets launching seasonal starting at $149
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
Part of baby's skull removed after officer accidentally shot child
More TOP STORIES News