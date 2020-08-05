Robert E. Lee Road name change official Wednesday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A long-time road in north Harris County has been renamed after many places across the country changed the names of some landmarks with Confederate ties.Robert E. Lee Road is now Unison Road, announced Rodney Ellis, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner, this morning."We ought not commemorate the very unfortunate part of American history and world history, so this is an opportunity and a moment of racial reconciliation," he said.Precinct One had asked the Harris County Engineering Department to change the name."Who and what we choose to honor publicly should reflect our shared values," Ellis said. "Symbols of the Confederacy and its goal of maintaining the institution of slavery have no place on Harris County roads."He also said this Harris County government system as a whole was undergoing major changes to confront systemic racism and discrimination.Ellis' office is now working to install street signs at five intersections between John Ralston and Van Hut and work with people who live along Unison Road to change their address on documents.