Woman shot in the face by robbery suspect near SW Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a man accused of shooting a woman in the face after attempting to get into her car.The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 as she was driving on a feeder road in the 9500 block of Southwest Freeway.New timelapse video shows a sketch artist piecing together an image of the robbery suspect.Police say the woman stopped at a red light on Bissonnet, and that's when two Hispanic men approached her and tried to get into the vehicle.When she refused, one of the men pulled out a gun from waistband and shot her in the face. After she was shot, she was able to drive to a house of a friend, who then took her to the hospital.The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 25 years old, short and may have been Guatemalan or El Salvadorian.A second suspect is only described as being a Hispanic male, around 25 years old.If you have any information on the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at