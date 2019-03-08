Woman shot in the face by robbery suspect near SW Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Timelapse video shows the image of the shooting suspect take shape through the work of a sketch artist.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a man accused of shooting a woman in the face after attempting to get into her car.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 as she was driving on a feeder road in the 9500 block of Southwest Freeway.

New timelapse video shows a sketch artist piecing together an image of the robbery suspect.

Police say the woman stopped at a red light on Bissonnet, and that's when two Hispanic men approached her and tried to get into the vehicle.

When she refused, one of the men pulled out a gun from waistband and shot her in the face. After she was shot, she was able to drive to a house of a friend, who then took her to the hospital.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 25 years old, short and may have been Guatemalan or El Salvadorian.

A second suspect is only described as being a Hispanic male, around 25 years old.

If you have any information on the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shottexas newsrobberyshootingcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boy, 14, stabbed in head outside HISD school dies
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Man arrested in connection with Lamar High School student death
High school dances include breathalyzer in one district
Man walking dog discovers woman's body in SE Houston
Man found dead after allegedly shooting son and wife
Mayor ready to lay off up to 375 firefighters to fund raises
Show More
Man may have faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges
Congressmen debate Nickelback on House floor
Duck reportedly survives after being sucked into whirlpool
Smoke pours from parking garage on TSU campus
Justin Verlander named Astros' opening day starter vs. Rays
More TOP STORIES News