Shots fired during robbery attempt at Russo's Pizzeria near the Galleria

By
Shots fired while families eat at Galleria-area restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- No injuries were reported after a robbery attempt Sunday evening at Russo's Pizzeria near the Galleria, according to police.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Westheimer Road.


Investigators said the suspect came into the restaurant just after 6 p.m. The suspect fired shots before taking off.

It was unclear if the suspect got away with anything.

Police said families were dining in at the restaurant at the time of the armed robbery attempt.

The restaurant closed for the rest of the evening after the shooting.
