Police looking for man accused of robbing woman who was paying bill at NE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in her 60s was robbed while trying to pay a bill at a convenience store in northeast Houston, and police are still searching for the suspect.

The robbery happened in the 5500 block of Lockwood Drive around 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Houston police released surveillance video of the incident on Monday, in hopes that someone might recognize the suspect.

The video shows the suspect standing behind the woman at the counter while she was trying to pay for a bill.

Police said the woman was holding $220 in her hand when the suspect suddenly grabbed it from her.

He then walked out of the store and got in a 2012 - 2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback and fled the scene, according to HPD.

Investigators described the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a black Calvin Klein sweater and light-colored pants.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.