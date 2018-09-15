Security guard shoots man to death during attempted robbery at SW Houston Whataburger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are following breaking news in southwest Houston, where a security guard shot and killed a man attempting to rob a Whataburger.

Police say the 10 customers inside the restaurant located at 7629 West Bellfort ran for their lives after a man started shooting at them.

"I was literally about to put my chip in to pay and my cousin's like, 'Go'," customer Jayvier Green said.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that a man with a white bandana entered the restaurant around 1 a.m., and immediately opened fire.

"I see a dude in a white bandana pull out a gun like it's a movie or something, and start shooting behind the counter," Green recalled.

The restaurant's security guard spotted the intruder and returned fire, shooting the man four times in his right leg.

"He's pretty shaken up, but I explained to him and the other officer explained to him, that he did a great job," Houston police officer, Cullen Duncan, said.



Police say the suspect continued to move behind the counter, not realizing he had been shot.

Minutes later, the suspect exited the restaurant and tried to flee in an unknown vehicle.

First responders found the man inside of the car and attempted CPR.

Officials say one of the bullets hit an artery, causing the man to bleed out.

No customers or employees were injured during the crossfire.

Customers recall near death experience when man opened fire at Whataburger

