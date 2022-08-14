Roadway closure on US-59 Eastex Fwy at Rankin Rd southbound after multiple vehicle crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A multiple vehicle crash on the US-59 Eastex Freeway has sparked a complete road closure at the Rankin Road exit, the Houston Police Department said.
Two vehicles involved are said to be a gray Ford F-150 and a white Sedan.
The crash happened at about 9 a.m. on Sunday on the southbound lanes at 16837 North US-59 at Rankin, HPD said.
According to reports, an 18-wheeler hit two stalled vehicles on the freeway.
No word on fatalities. However, HPD said they have reports of multiple injuries and entrapment.
This is a developing story.
