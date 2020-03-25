Traffic

Roadside assistance still available to drivers during pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Millions of us are asked to stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, but whether it's essential work or a trip to the grocery store, some of us can't. Some people are wondering if roadside assistance is still available during the pandemic.

Tow and Go Program

The Tow and Go program operates on most Harris County highways. It is still in effect and will send a wrecker driver to tow you to a safe location, change a tire or provide gasoline.

Harris County Toll Road Authority Incident Response Team

This program is still operating, but the response teams will no longer require written approval from you if you're stranded. Response teams will now only need a verbal answer. They'll also be wearing gloves.

AAA Texas

AAA offices are closed, but they are still providing roadside assistance. They ask that you tell the dispatcher if you have any COVID-19 symptoms or exposure so that they can take safety precautions when helping you. They'll also be practicing social distancing.

RELATED

Harris County toll roads free of charge for next 30 days

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncoronavirusdrivingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News