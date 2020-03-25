Roadside assistance still available to drivers during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Millions of us are asked to stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, but whether it's essential work or a trip to the grocery store, some of us can't. Some people are wondering if roadside assistance is still available during the pandemic.The Tow and Go program operates on most Harris County highways. It is still in effect and will send a wrecker driver to tow you to a safe location, change a tire or provide gasoline.This program is still operating, but the response teams will no longer require written approval from you if you're stranded. Response teams will now only need a verbal answer. They'll also be wearing gloves.AAA offices are closed, but they are still providing roadside assistance. They ask that you tell the dispatcher if you have any COVID-19 symptoms or exposure so that they can take safety precautions when helping you. They'll also be practicing social distancing.