Road rage shooting victims drove themselves to hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the shooter who hurt three people during an alleged road rage incident on Houston's south side.Officers say it happened around midnight Monday on the feeder road of Highway 288 near Holcombe.According to investigators, it all started with an altercation at a separate location. During the altercation, police say the victim's car, a black Infiniti, was at a red light when the suspect pulled up to it and opened fire. Three people inside the Infinity managed to drive to a hospital for a help.Police add that an innocent bystander was also caught in the crossfire while stopped at a red light but was not hurt.The three victims are expected to survive.At this time, police say they do not have any information on the suspect(s) or the vehicle they were driving.