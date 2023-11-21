21-year-old shot during road rage incident outside food truck dies, HCSO sheriff says

Harris County deputies are searching for a suspect accused of firing at a couple getting food during a road rage incident near Freeport and Muscatine.

Angel Muniz-Acosta was reportedly backing out of a driveway with his girlfriend trying to get food when a suspect opened fire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man has died after deputies say he was shot during a road rage incident outside a taco truck on Sunday.

The video above is from the previous report: 21-year-old and his girlfriend parking to get food when driver pulls up and opens fire, HCSO says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Angel Muniz-Acosta on Tuesday, adding that he had died from his injuries at the hospital.

The incident happened Sunday just after 4 p.m. on Freeport Street near Muscatine in east Harris County, and the shooter is still on the run.

Acosta was reportedly in his truck with his girlfriend, backing out of a driveway trying to get to a taco truck, when a dark-colored four-door car came speeding down the street and swerved around his vehicle.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man in critical condition after shooting that stemmed from alleged road rage incident, HCSO says

A 21-year-old man was left in critical condition after being shot after an alleged road rage incident in east Harris County.

HCSO said the victim then yelled and flipped the driver off. That's when the suspect's vehicle slowed down, and a man allegedly shot at the couple from the passenger side door, hitting Acosta and eventually killing him.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the 21-year-old shot and his white pickup truck in the ditch. His 21-year-old girlfriend was not hurt.

"They were going to come get some food, but they didn't make it," Sgt. Sofia Silva with HCSO said the night of the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS as authorities work to track down the suspect in the deadly incident.