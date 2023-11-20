Harris County deputies are searching for a suspect accused of firing at a couple getting food during a road rage incident near Freeport and Muscatine.

21-year-old and his girlfriend parking to get food when driver pulls up and opens fire, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities released new details Monday morning as they work to track down whoever is responsible for shooting a man during a road rage incident over the weekend in east Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened Sunday just after 4 p.m. near the corner of Freeport and Muscatine in the Cloverleaf area.

Deputies said the 21-year-old victim was backing out of a driveway trying to get to a taco truck with his girlfriend when a dark-colored four-door car sped down the road and swerved around his vehicle.

HCSO said the victim then yelled and flipped the driver off. That's when the suspect's vehicle slowed down, and a man allegedly shot at the couple from the passenger side door.

"They were going to come get some food, but they didn't make it," Sgt. Sofia Silva with HCSO said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the 21-year-old shot and his white pickup truck in the ditch. His 21-year-old girlfriend was not hurt.

"It was a road rage incident. We don't have any leads on the suspect right now. We are in the early stages of the investigation, so we do ask y'all to help if y'all have any information that can lead us to the suspect in this case," Silva said on Sunday.

The victim is still in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

HCSO's high-tech crime unit is in the process of trying to gather any video that may help deputies figure out more about what happened.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

