A man accused of chasing two women and shooting at them is adding to the troubling trend of apparent road rage in Housotn's roads, data shows.

Road rage shooting suspect still on the run after firing at 2 women who cut him off, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are still looking for a man accused of shooting at two women during an apparent road rage incident in southwest Houston two months ago.

The Houston Police Department said Yordan Bacallao-Falcon, 28, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said, as of Thursday, he's still wanted.

On April 20, police said two women in a Toyota Tacoma were shot at while driving on Fondren Road when one of them accidentally cut someone off in a four-door Porsche Panamera.

HPD said the driver of the Porche, later identified as Bacallao-Falcon, pulled up beside them, fired multiple shots, and drove to the opposite side of their vehicle.

The woman driving then reportedly hit the Porsche out of fear, causing minor damage, before Bacallao-Falcon took off.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, HPD said.

Records show Bacallao-Falcon was out on bond for three incidents involving illegal firearms and reckless driving at the time of the shooting.

If you know where he is, you are urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.