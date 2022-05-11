Man off life support after Brookshire shooting that may have started with road rage, family says

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man was taken off life support Wednesday after he was wounded in a shooting that may have started with road rage, his family said.Tyler Mitchell was hospitalized at one of two scenes that were investigated as part of the shooting in the Brookshire area on Tuesday afternoon.An investigation into a shooting got underway Tuesday afternoon at two separate scenes in the Brookshire area. Police believe road rage was involved.Authorities told Eyewitness News that a person claiming to be a shooter in the incident stopped at a Love's Travel Stop just off Pederson Road to turn himself in.At the same time, a person who appeared to be the victim drove to a different location in Katy and called for medical attention.It was not immediately known where and when the shooting took place. The victim's condition was also unclear.