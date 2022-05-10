shooting

Brookshire police investigating 2 different scenes in shooting that may have started with road rage

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a shooting got underway Tuesday afternoon at two separate scenes in the Brookshire area. Police believe road rage was involved.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News that a person claiming to be a shooter in the incident stopped at a Love's Travel Stop just off Pederson Road to turn himself in.

At the same time, a person who appeared to be the victim drove to a different location in Katy and called for medical attention.

It was not immediately known where and when the shooting took place. The victim's condition was also unclear.

