Deer Park driver charged in road rage case against bicyclist

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park driver has been charged in a case of road rage against a bicyclist that was caught on camera back in April."I was like, 'Whoa!' There was a moment there where I thought he was going to hit me," said the cyclist, who asked ABC13 not to reveal his identity when interviewed at the time.The cyclist says he was riding down Georgia Avenue near Battleground Golf Course at about 7 a.m. on April 13 when a white Jeep Wrangler sped up beside him.The driver inside began yelling and using profanity, according to the cyclist. He reacted by pointing his middle finger at the Jeep driver."I wish I wouldn't have reacted like that, but it's how I reacted," said the cyclist.The cyclist says he has no idea what provoked that driver, but two cameras the cyclist had recording his route caught the Jeep speed off and, within a minute, U-turn and speed back towards the cyclist, driving into the oncoming lanes to side-swipe the cyclist head-on."It was definitely a scary situation," said Deer Park Police Lt. Chris Brown after watching the videos.Deer Park officers tracked down that Jeep driver."He was initially upset that the bicyclist was on the road, and that's kind of what set him off. Something prior to that had probably already ignited, and this was just the tipping point," said Brown. "He definitely made some bad decisions, and we're just going to have to review those to see if it rises to criminal conduct.After reviewing the video and the details of the case, officials charged Robert Glenn, of Deer Park, with reckless driving, a misdemeanor charge.The Deer Park rider says cycling is his only mode of transportation, and he takes many safety precautions, like cameras attached to himself and his bicycle. He also carries mace.