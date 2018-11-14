Road debris on I-45 blows out tires and damages nearly 20 vehicles

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Road debris on the North Freeway blew out tires on nearly 20 vehicles Tuesday evening.

Eyewitness News found 17 cars with flat tires and along I-45 southbound at the Grand Parkway.

One driver told us the debris appeared to be a blown out tire from an 18-wheeler. She added that her driver's side tires were so severely damaged she had to have her car towed.

TxDOT has not revealed what is to blame, or if any citations were issued.

No injuries have been reported.
