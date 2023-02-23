Rihanna to perform 'Lift Me Up' at 2023 Oscars

Sandy Kenyon has the rundown on all this year's top nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES -- Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Oscars.

The award-winning singer will perform "Lift Me Up," her Oscar-nominated song from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," during the star-studded awards show, the 95th Oscars' executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced Thursday.

"Lift Me Up," the lead single off the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" original soundtrack, was written by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig G ö ransson as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a years-long battle with colon cancer.

Rihanna received her first Oscar nomination for the song in January. She is nominated in the best original song category.

Additional talent performing during the 95th Oscars will be announced in the coming weeks, the academy said Thursday.

Rihanna's upcoming Oscars performance follows her epic Super Bowl halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

