Rihanna to perform 'Lift Me Up' at 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards air Sunday, March 12, 2023, on ABC.

Hayley FitzPatrick
Thursday, February 23, 2023 7:00PM
LOS ANGELES -- Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Oscars.

The award-winning singer will perform "Lift Me Up," her Oscar-nominated song from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," during the star-studded awards show, the 95th Oscars' executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced Thursday.

"Lift Me Up," the lead single off the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" original soundtrack, was written by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a years-long battle with colon cancer.

Rihanna received her first Oscar nomination for the song in January. She is nominated in the best original song category.

Additional talent performing during the 95th Oscars will be announced in the coming weeks, the academy said Thursday.

Rihanna's upcoming Oscars performance follows her epic Super Bowl halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

Mark your calendar: March 12 is Oscar Sunday. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.

