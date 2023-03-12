Rihanna set to perform at Super Bowl of movies -- the Oscars

The music superstar and nominee will sing 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

LOS ANGELES -- Rihanna will follow-up her soaring Super Bowl halftime show with a performance at the Super Bowl of movies -- the Oscars.

The music superstar will sing "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the ceremony, beginning at 8 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

"Lift Me Up," with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Gransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for original song. It is Rihanna's first Oscar nomination.

The Barbadian superstar revealed she was pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky while performing during the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Last weekend, she shared a hilarious photo of her son, joking about his reaction to her upcoming Oscars performance.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," she posted along with a photo of the child looking upset.

Among Oscar competitors that Rihanna faces is Lady Gaga, who was nominated for "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick." Lady Gaga co-wrote the song with BloodPop and it's her fourth nomination; she won an Oscar in 2019 for "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper.

Another nominee is Diane Warren, who received her 14th Oscar nomination through her song "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman." The prolific songwriter was recognized with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards last year.

Other best original song nominees are M.M. Keeravaani's "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," which was written by Chandrabose, and "This is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The latter track was created by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott, who along with his band Son Lux was also nominated for best original score.

ABC News contributed to this report.