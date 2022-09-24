1 woman killed during triple shooting in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot and killed inside an SUV and two others were injured during a triple shooting in west Houston, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting at 5500 Richmond Avenue on Saturday at about 2:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound on Richmond just before Chimney Rock, according to police.

Houston police said two women were inside the SUV and shot multiple times.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators. The passenger was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A man was also found with gunshot wounds nearby and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

"We don't have any information about motive at this time. It could be road rage. It could have been robbery. We just don't know, and we don't have enough information at this time to make a determination," HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin said.

Police said they are interviewing several witnesses and hoping to get information that can lead them in the right direction.

Based on the location of the bullets in the SUV, HPD said they believe there might have been more than one shooter.

