Rice Owls' AAC debut season kicks off with chance to snap 15-game losing streak to Texas Longhorns

Rice University, North Texas and UT-San Antonio were among six schools poised to join the American Athletic Conference.

The Owls' rivalry with the Longhorns dates back to 1914. They've won just 21 games against Texas in 96 tries.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rice Owls' move to the American Athletic Conference could be argued to hold a lot less sway in Houston than the UH Cougars' jump to the Big 12.

But at least Texas is on their schedule.

Yes, the Owls and the Coogs will debut in new conferences this fall with both taking on the University of Texas in football.

The Owls announced their 2023 AAC schedule on Tuesday, revealing that they will start the season on the road against the Longhorns in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The difference between Rice and Houston's matchups with UT is simple: Rice-UT is considered a non-conference game, while UT-Houston will be a matchup of conference-mates.

The other highlights of Rice's schedule include the team facing off with the two other programs in the city. The Owls face UH on Saturday Sept. 9 and Texas Southern on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Here is the Owls' 2023 schedule (all games are on Saturday unless otherwise noted):

Sept. 2 : at Texas*

: at Texas* Sept. 9 : vs. Houston*

: vs. Houston* Sept. 16 : vs. Texas Southern*

: vs. Texas Southern* Sept. 23 : at South Florida

: at South Florida Sept. 30 : vs. East Carolina

: vs. East Carolina Oct. 7 : vs. UConn*

: vs. UConn* Oct. 14 : Idle

: Idle Oct. 19 : at Tulsa (Thursday)

: at Tulsa (Thursday) Oct. 28 : vs. Tulane

: vs. Tulane Nov. 4 : vs. SMU

: vs. SMU Nov. 11 : at UT-San Antonio

: at UT-San Antonio Nov. 18 : at Charlotte

: at Charlotte Nov. 25: vs. Florida Atlantic

* - denotes non-AAC game.

