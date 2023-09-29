Rice football unveils alternate jerseys in honor of the Houston Oilers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rice University football team showcased the new Oilers-themed jerseys they'll be wearing ahead of Saturday's American Athletic Conference matchup against the East Carolina Pirates.

Rice's alternate outfits for Saturday's game include silver helmets, white slacks, and, most notably, the "Luv Ya Blue" color scheme once worn by the Houston Oilers. Not to mention, the Oilers won the AFL East division in 1967 when they played at Rice Stadium from 1965 to 1967.

In fact, the Owls' rival team, Houston Cougars, also paid homage to the Oilers when they debuted similar "Love Ya Blue" jerseys against UTSA, nearly a month ago.

As part of a hype video for the new look, Houston rapper Scarface sported the forthcoming unis while running down the history made at Rice Stadium, including Pres. John F. Kennedy's "We Choose to go to the Moon" speech in 1962.

Nonetheless, college football fans can catch the Owls vs. Pirates game on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.