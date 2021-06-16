religion

Lawson Legacy: How Reverend Bill Lawson became Houston's Pastor

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Lawson Legacy: How Reverend Bill Lawson became Houston's Pastor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "I wanted to be a cartoonist."

Instead, Reverend Bill Lawson became Houston's Pastor.

Three years before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, Reverend Lawson secretly met with city leaders at the Rice Hotel. When all was said and done, "White Only" signs came down across Houston, department stores welcomed Black customers without hassle, and hotels, restaurants and restrooms were no longer sectioned by race.

In the ABC13 Original "Lawson Legacy", Rev. Lawson and his family are sharing candid, never-heard-before stories of his life's journey, including peacefully integrating Houston and empowering it to become the most diverse city in America, his tireless community outreach, and how a letter written on a dare led to the love of his life.

Download our free app on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV to watch this story and more ABC13 Originals. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityhoustonreligionhoustonhistorychurchmartin luther king jrrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELIGION
Group of nuns enjoyed Astros ALCS Game 1 thanks to Mattress Mack
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Woman battling COVID-19 denied ICU visit from pastor, family says
'Blue Mass' celebrated in honor of first responders
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News