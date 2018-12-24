List of restaurants offering Christmas Breakfast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are scrambling to figure out Christmas Breakfast, EggHaus in the Heights is open Christmas Day, Christmas Day, even New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

You can stop by to get your kolache fix , or pick up some croissants or breakfast sandwiches for the family Christmas morning.

Christmas Day hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Other spots also serving breakfast on Christmas morning, include certain Dunkin' Donuts locations, Starbucks, IHOP, and Waffle House.

Be sure to check your location for specific hours.
