Sugar Land dad tried to strangle daughter before killing himself, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As neighbors continue to come to grips over the tragedy involving a respected Sugar Land family, police believe the family's patriarch, who is suspected of killing his wife and young son, drove to San Marcos and tried to strangle his adult daughter.

Police disclosed that detail Thursday in the wake of the deaths of Richard Logan, his wife Diana, and their 11-year-old son Aaron.

The police department also gave what it believes was the timeline of the deaths.

SEE ALSO: Mother and son found dead in Sugar Land identified
EMBED More News Videos

Police found Diana Logan and her son Aaron dead inside their Greatwood home after her husband, Richard, was found dead 150 miles away.



According to police, Diana and Aaron were killed sometime over the weekend of Feb. 8-9. The pastor of the Logans' church told investigators he last saw the three family members on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Monday evening was when police believe Richard tried to strangle his daughter in San Marcos, where she attends college. However, she did not report the assault to police.

Richard left his daughter, and sometime between that night and around 8 a.m. Tuesday, he committed suicide just south of San Marcos, in Guadalupe County.

Also by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sugar Land police got a call to do a welfare check and death notification for Richard at the family's Greatwood neighborhood home, where Diana and Aaron's bodies were found.

Police added Aaron was not in attendance at his school Monday.

In light of the new details, police officially considered the case a murder-suicide.

Richard was the founder and CEO of a non-profit called Attack Poverty. He was also a former missions pastor at River Pointe Church.

SEE ALSO: Community mourns mother and son killed in Sugar Land
EMBED More News Videos

Community mourns the loss of Sugar Land couple and child killed in apparent murder-suicide.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landassaultsuicidefamilymurder suicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus in Texas: Patient quarantined in San Antonio
Texas EquuSearch joins police to look for missing woman
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
Houston officially lands inaugural XFL Championship Game
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai enjoying tropical getaway
66,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed in L.A. County
Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents
Show More
Sunshine ahead of Valentine's Day
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
UH College of Medicine can begin recruiting students
You can win up to $600 at this popular bingo spot in Houston
The perfect Valentine's meal for your stay-at-home date
More TOP STORIES News