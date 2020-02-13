Community mourns mother and son killed in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Ft. Bend County community is mourning the deaths of a mother and son and the man police believe shot them to death.Diana Logan and her son Aaron Logan were discovered shot to death inside their Sugar Land home Tuesday, just hours after Richard Logan was found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound near San Marcos, authorities said.The Logans were well known at River Pointe Church where they were in attendance just last week."I've just never known Richard to have a bad day, Diana to be down, they were both very willing to serve and help others that needed help," said Pastor Patrick Kelley.Kelley said he has no explanation for what happened saying, "I have no insight as to how something like this could happen except to realize, once again, we live in a broken world where evil is real."When Sugar Land police went to the Logan family house on Evening Light in Greatwood to make notification about the suicide, no one answered. A family friend eventually let them in and they found the bodies of Logan and her son.The news shocked neighbors. Parents met their children at the school bus to tell them."My first thought was my boys, my girls and having to tell them their friend wasn't going to come over anymore," said Charlie Haldeman, the family's next door neighbor and an ABC13 Digital Content Manager. "It hit all of us really hard."Richard Logan was the founder and CEO of a non-profit called Attack Poverty. A statement on its website reads: "The Attack Poverty family is in shock to learn of the tragedy involving our Chief Executive Officer, Richard Logan and his family. We are cooperating with investigators and waiting for more information as we try to process this loss with our staff, volunteers and community. Please keep the Attack Poverty staff and all involved in your prayers."Logan was a former missions pastor at River Pointe Church and was well-known in the Fort Bend County area."Never had any issues. No complaints," said Robert Bazan. "When he was out, he would wave. He was always riding bikes with his son. Really in shock right now."Sugar Land police believe the murders and suicide are related but have not characterized their investigation as a double murder-suicide. The Logans have a daughter who was away at college.LCISD sent a message to parents: