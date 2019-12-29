Residents forced to evacuate after carbon monoxide leak at nursing home in Nebraska

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTRK) -- A carbon monoxide leak forced some nursing home residents to be moved Saturday.
Firefighters were called to the Omaha Facility for reports of a strong odor.
Crews found high levels of carbon monoxide inside and quickly moved residents to a safe part of the building.
Two HVAC systems were causing issues, but crews worked to fix them.
Firefighters stress how important it is to have carbon monoxide detectors.
"Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless so you wouldn't smell it, you won't see it. So, we always recommend every residence, every business has a carbon monoxide detector so you can pick that up," Chief Steve Swan told KETV.
Officials say two people were taken to the hospital because of the leak. They say the facility is safe and every resident will stay there.
