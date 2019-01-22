Rescue for toddler trapped in borehole enters ninth day

EMBED </>More Videos

Rescuers are making slow progress to reach a 2-year-old boy who fell into a borehole nine days ago in Spain.

MADRID, Spain --
Spanish officials say rescuers are making slow progress in exceptionally difficult conditions to reach a 2-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole in the countryside nine days ago.

There has been no contact made with Julen Rosello, who fell into the 110-meter (360-foot) deep shaft, but rescuers believe he is alive.

RELATED: 31 years ago: Rescue of 'Baby Jessica' from the well

Angel Garcia, the leading engineer coordinating the search-and-rescue operation, says work had to stop briefly early Monday to perform maintenance on a drill being used to create a vertical shaft.

Garcia says the rocks are extremely hard and the drill has been working nonstop for many hours.

The shaft runs parallel to the borehole and aims to go down 60 meters (197 feet) - roughly to where the boy is believed to be.

The drill has so far reached 53 meters. After that, miners will be lowered down the shaft to dig a horizontal tunnel to the boy's presumed location.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child rescuetoddleru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver who was shot crashes into Spring ISD school bus
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Suspected drunk driver was leaving bar at time of crash
Chris Brown and 2 others arrested for aggravated rape in Paris
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Astros star helps raise $500k to fight childhood cancer
2 HPD officers crash chasing 2 people who jumped out of car
Family's dog dies after first responders try to save it from fire
Show More
Children burned in Mexico fire being treated in Galveston
Fort Worth couple builds Whataburger chicken coop
Cristiano Ronaldo pleads guilty to tax fraud
The 60: Houston shop brings the heat on National Hot Sauce Day
Teen robbery suspect wanted in murder of his own friend
More News